Opportunity to become a much-needed carer at Banbury recruitment event

Anyone interested in getting involved in becoming a caregiver is encouraged find out more at an award-winning home care provider’s recruitment event in Banbury on Thursday (February 28).

Staff from Home Instead Senior Care North Oxfordshire will be on hand for advice and opportunities at Whistling Kettle Cafe in Market Place from 9am to 4.30pm.

The firm’s event is part of its You Can Care campaign, aiming to get more people caring for the elderly, as demand for services continues to grow. The goal is recruit 30 new carers.

Home Instead Senior Care specialises in providing older people with a tailor made service to suit their needs.

Its services include companionship, meal preparation, light housekeeping, personal care and supporting people living with dementia; enabling them to remain living independently in their own homes.

For more information, call 01295 237237 or visit homeinstead.co.uk/north-oxfordshire