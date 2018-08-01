Not long for patients to recognise hospital staff

Patients only have until Friday (August 3) to nominate hospital staff who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is seeking nominations for the ‘patients’ choice award’ at its annual staff recognition awards.

Trust chairman Dame Fiona Caldicott urged people to celebrate staff’s examples of best practice.

“There is no better way for patients and their families to say thank you than sending nominations for this prestigious award,” she said.

“Whether it was clinical staff who provided patients with compassionate care or another member of our team who contributed to making their visit a positive one, we want to hear from them. We want to celebrate these examples of best practice to help us improve our services further.

“These employees reflect our core values of excellence, compassion, respect, delivery, learning and improvement and the ‘patients’ choice award’ is a very tangible way of recognising their achievements.”

Nominations can be made for staff at the Horton, John Radcliffe and other OUH hospitals, on the trust’s website, ouh.nhs.uk/patientschoice.

Other categories will be nominated internally by staff at the trust, and the winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at Oxford Town Hall on December 5.

Last year’s winner was craniofacial specialist nurse Kari Ashton for the empathy and dedication she demonstrated to the patients she was taking care of.