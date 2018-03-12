Non-urgent surgery postponed at Horton, JR due to A&E pressure

Planned, non-urgent surgeries at the Horton General and John Radcliffe hospitals have been postponed for today (Monday, March 12) and tomorrow due to pressures in A&E.

Outpatient and diagnostic appointments and urgent surgery are going ahead as usual – all patients affected will be contacted.

Director of clinical services at Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Paul Brennan, said: “Following an exceptionally busy weekend, the trust has taken this action in order to ensure that we are able to admit patients from our emergency departments at the John Radcliffe and the Horton General hospitals in a timely manner.

“While this action are necessary to support our emergency departments and emergency assessment units at the John Radcliffe and Horton General hospitals, it must be recognised that these are short-term measures.

“The health and social care system in Oxfordshire remains focused on developing and growing home based services as we know that many patients in our acute and community hospitals could be more appropriately cared for at home.

“As always, people should only attend a hospital emergency department in an emergency.

“If in doubt use the ‘Health and Care Oxfordshire’ app from Oxfordshire CCG to locate your nearest health provider.

“I would like to thank all staff who are working so hard to provide care for our patients under difficult circumstances at the moment.”

Planned operations, excluding cancer and urgent cases, at the John Radcliffe and Churchill hospitals and the Nuffield Orthopaedic Centre were postponed for around a month earlier this year, to help the emergency departments cope.