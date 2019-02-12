New trauma doctor means even more operations at Horton

A new consultant has joined the trauma team at the Horton General Hospital to help provide more services and carry out more operations.

Graham Sleat transferred from the John Radcliffe Hospital last month to broaden the range of trauma operations on offer.

The fellowship-trained orthopaedic trauma surgeon has a particular interest in lower limb injuries like complex fractures and dislocations around the knee.

Mr Sleat will also be on hand to provide total hip replacements in addition to operating on people with other trauma injuries such as broken limbs or dislocated joints.

“I’m really pleased to be based at the Horton. My previous experience at the John Radcliffe Hospital will allow me to enable closer working between the two trauma departments – ultimately leading to more timely surgery for patients,” he said.

“Trauma injuries require prompt treatment, and by offering services closer to home it means people in the north of the county don’t have to travel as far for their surgery – making life a lot easier when you have a broken hip or leg.

Hip fractures are very common – there were nearly 66,000 in the UK last year, and they’re often suffered by elderly or frail people who need rapid care.”

Mr Sleat will be continuing the weekly acute knee injury clinic and leading the development of the Horton’s educational programme for registrars in trauma and orthopaedics.

Two additional trauma nurses are currently being trained ahead of joining the team to further increase capacity for patients.

Mr Sleat's transfer builds on the success of the hip fracture team at the Horton which was named as one of the top five in the country for the sixth year running in 2018.

The hospital reached all eight of its best practice targets in nearly 90 per cent of patients, far surpassing the national average of 57 per cent.