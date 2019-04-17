New support service for mental health issues at work in Oxfordshire

A new support service specifically designed to help people experiencing low mood, anxiety or depression at work has launched in Oxfordshire.

TalkingSpace Plus, the therapies service co-provided by Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, has started a new initiative for people with common mental health concerns who are more likely to experience difficulties in the workplace.

Mental health stock photo

Dr Samantha Sadler from Oxford Health said: “If you are struggling at work, returning to a job after a period of absence or are unemployed and looking to find work, our new employment support service can help.”

TalkingSpace Plus is a free and confidential NHS service that helps adults over 18 to cope with life’s ups and downs, feel better about themselves and learn strategies for keeping well via a range of talking treatments like cognitive behaviour therapy.

Around one in four people experience a mental health problem each year while one in six people report experiencing a common mental health problem like anxiety, low mood, depression or stress in any given week.

Dr Sadler added: “Did you know that if you have anxiety, depression, or both, you are also more likely to experience difficulties in the workplace.

“It might seem obvious but because there is still a stigma about mental health and many are unaware just how common it is, some people can be reluctant to talk to their employer about how they are feeling.”

“There may be times when you find life and work difficult: you may struggle to cope with your daily routines or you may become easily upset. We are here to help you.”

The employment support service (ESS) team provides information, advice and guidance on a range of issues including employment rights, benefits and health/condition management.

There is also support to access training, education, voluntary and work placement opportunities assistance with job search, application forms, CV writing and interview techniques, as well as support to help build confidence.

The team can also give support to maintain existing employment, including support to implement reasonable adjustments at work, support to negotiate with employers and support to prepare for and attend meetings and reviews in the workplace.

“Take that first step. Talking therapies and wellbeing activities can really empower you and getting access to TalkingSpace Plus and the ESS services is easy,“ advises Dr Sadler.

“We are here to help you help yourself. Everything is confidential and there’s no need to contact your GP first.”

Anyone aged 18 and over and registered with an Oxfordshire GP can access TalkingSpace Plus any weekday by calling 01865 901222.

It is open 8am to 8pm from Tuesday to Thursday and 9am to 5pm on Mondays and Fridays.

Callers will speak to an administrator who will take your details and book a telephone appointment with a practitioner.

Or fill in an online referral at www.oxfordhealth.nhs.uk/talkingspaceplus/contact-us.