New service ‘hub’ to help Horton patients return home

A new service designed to help patients returning home from the Horton General Hospital has been revealed ahead of its launch this week.

The ‘integrated services hub’ will improve care for patients by putting the different services for their care in one place, according to Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Terry Cordrey, head of therapies for the trust, said: “This hub is really wonderful news for our patients.

“By co-locating our services under one roof, we can work more efficiently and give patients the best care possible.

“Before the hub’s refurbishment, a lot of services were based in temporary accommodation on the hospital site.

“Now, they’re in this much improved environment which makes the whole patient experience better.

“We’ve also upgraded the staff facilities, so things are better for our hardworking staff too.”

Occupational therapy, physiotherapy, ‘hospital at home’, the home assessment reablement team and the new stroke early supported discharge team will all be based in the newly-refurbished Rowan Day Centre.

Daily ‘huddles’ for patients with all services involved will make it easier to co-ordinate the different care needs.

Trust director of strategy Kathy Hall said: “This new hub is in line with the trust’s vision for the future of the Horton - we want to make the best of our facilities there, drawing on the enthusiasm and expertise of our dedicated staff.

“This bringing together of therapy services in an improved and more co-ordinated setting is a positive step forward for patients in the north of the county and beyond.”

All staff groups involved had an input into the design of the hub to make sure it meets the requirements of their patients and the service needs.