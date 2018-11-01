New forum for Oxfordshire parents of children with special needs

A new forum for Oxfordshire parents to work with the council and health services to improves services for children with special educational needs is being launched.

Oxfordshire Parent Carer Forum will be launching at the Oxfordshire Family Support Network’s Better Together Event at the Kassam Stadium on November 8.

As members of the National Network of Parent Carer Forums, the group will support the development of parents working with professionals to make improvements to services.

The group believes that all disabled children and young people in Oxfordshire should have access to the same opportunities, experiences and information, as any other child.

Forum co-chairman Julia Stackhouse said: “Our vision is to be a well informed, connected and empowered community of families of children with disabilities or additional needs.

“We want to build links with as many informal and formal groups both those of parents and professionals so that we can work in partnership with health, education and social care to create quality services that meet the needs of all parent carers and their children/young people.”

The forum and its representative will aim to provide reasoned feedback and support to professionals and ensure young people and their families are listened to.

Fellow co-chairman Stephanie Harrison added: “If anyone has parental responsibility for a child or young person with additional needs or a disability, who is aged between birth and 25-years-old and lives in Oxfordshire, please join us and share your experiences so that we can strive to improve services in Oxfordshire.”

For further information about the forum, visit www.oxpcf.org.uk.