New Banbury care home manager looking forward to challenge

A Banbury care home’s new manager says she is ‘looking forward to putting smiles on residents’ faces’ as she re-joined the parent company.

Former Horton General Hospital nurse Julia Joy has been appointed by Highmarket House to be responsible for the day-to-day running of the North Bar Place nursing home and looking after its 73 residents.

Julia started working in the care sector over 20 years ago and has previously worked for Care UK as a home manager at Priors House, in Leamington Spa.

“I am beyond excited to be joining the fantastic team and the wonderful residents at Highmarket House,” she said.

“I truly believe that in order to deliver the highest level of care possible, you need to be kind, supportive, conscientious, and always empathetic.

“I am delighted to be re-joining Care UK and taking the reins at Highmarket House.

“More than anything, I am looking forward to putting smiles on the residents’ faces, knowing they are having a wonderful time at a happy home.”

Julia is a registered nurse, who originally trained in the army before leaving to join the NHS at Horton hospital, and then embarked on her career managing care homes.

Priding herself on her strong work ethic, Julia has focused her approach to management on making a difference to the residents lives and working with the team to create a homely and happy place to live and work.