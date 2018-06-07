Learn more about NHS research at Banbury GP practice

The public are invited to attend a free event on NHS research in Banbury tomorrow, Friday.

Doctors, patients and staff will talk about their experience of taking part in research from 1-3.30pm at Horsefair Surgery.

Research in GP practices can include a range of activities, from taking part in drug trials to patients completing a questionnaire about their health.

Horsefair clinical director and University of Oxford senior clinical research fellow Dr Tim Holt said: “At Horsefair Surgery we are planning to join the research active practices of Oxfordshire in collaboration with the National Institute for Health Research.

“This will enrich the experience both for patients and members of staff and help to answer some of the important research questions needed to improve the health of patients,” he added.