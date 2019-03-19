Interactive play table brings joy to Banbury care home

A Banbury care home has welcomed the latest in interactive technology that will provide those with dementia an avenue for mind and body interaction.

The Omivista Mobii Projection System was delivered to Lark Rise Care Home, part of The Orders of St John Care Trust, last week and was made possible by Oxfordshire County Councillor Mark Cherry.

Residents Anne and Liz try out the new interactive table at Larkrise Care Home

Mr Cherry, who visited the care home to see the table in action, said: “Each county councillor has a £15,000 councillor priority fund . Before I was a councillor me and my mum looked after my father who had vascular dementia, so this gives something back to the community and I know how dementia progresses.”

The £5,000 interactive table isn’t a table at all but a mobile projector that beams dynamic images onto a mat rolled out on any flat surface.

The device comes preloaded with 300 sensory applications with visual and audio effects to engage the user. Games also promote physical exertion as players try and sweep leaves away to reveal pictures or swat away insects.

Reaction to the games has been positive and staff are confident it will soon become a firm favourite with the residents.

Tracey Bennett, care leader at the home, said: “The response is phenomenal, its really great interaction. The content of it is good for everybody, some games take them back to different eras with music and that triggers off a lot of memories which has a marvellous impact.”

In addition to the physical and mental benefits the home feel new friendships will be forged as people join forces over the many games.

Larkrise are also planning to invite other community groups to interact with the table.

Head of care, Carla Barningham, said: “Because its mobile we can take it upstairs to our nursing and residential household. We can take it over to Orchard Meadow and we hope to invite some of the local homes in as well.

“I think there needs to be more links between care homes in Banbury and Oxfordshire so it will be a really good tool in making those links.

“Our residents are going to start swimming at Frank Wise School so there’s no reason why the children from Frank Wise can’t come here and play with it. Its too good to keep all to ourselves.”

Resident Anne, one of the first to use the game, added: “I think it’s great.”