Hospital patients asked to nominate staff for award

Patients are being asked to nominate hospital staff who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is seeking nominations for the ‘patients’ choice award’ at its annual staff recognition awards.

Director of improvement and culture at the trust, which runs the Horton General Hospital, said: “I attended last year’s awards ceremony and it was a fantastic celebration of the truly remarkable stories that happen every day in our trust.

“We heard from patients and colleagues about the staff who routinely go above and beyond their duties to provide excellent, compassionate care – the kind of care that all of us would want to receive for ourselves and our loved ones.

“I would encourage patients who have experienced exceptional care to nominate the individual or team that looked after them.

“It really makes a difference to staff to know that their hard work is recognised.

“We all know that the NHS is very busy at the moment, and it is really important for us all to take the time to say thank you and well done when we see great care.”

Last year, winners and runners up were picked from over 600 nominations by a panel of staff, patients and governors.

Nominations can be made for staff at the Horton, John Radcliffe and other OUH hospitals, on the trust’s website, www.ouh.nhs.uk/patientschoice, until August 3.

Other categories will be nominated internally by staff at the trust, and the winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at Oxford Town Hall on December 5.

The ceremony will be supported by the generosity of Oxford Hospitals Charity.