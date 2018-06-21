Horton hospital trust chairman to step down next year

The chairman of the body which runs the Horton General Hospital will be stepping down next year, she announced today (Thursday, June 21).

Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust chairman Dame Fiona Caldicott will be leaving when her term ends in March, 2019.

“I have worked in the NHS for more than half its existence and from my time as a medical student in Oxford – one of only 10 women in an intake of 100 students – much of my career has been spent in this inspirational city,” she said.

“It has been both a privilege and an honour to serve as a member of the trust board and I want to take this opportunity to thank every member of staff for striving to achieve compassionate excellence in the care which patients receive. I will miss being part of the trust hugely.”

Dame Fiona has been chairman of the trust in its various forms since 2009.

She was the first ever female president of the Royal College of Psychiatrists and has also been principal of Somerville College at the University of Oxford and Academy of Medical Royal Colleges chairman.

Dame Fiona continues to be an influential and respected figure nationally as the National Data Guardian for Health and Social Care.

Trust chief executive Dr Bruno Holthof said: “I would like to thank Dame Fiona for her service to the NHS in Oxford over many years – we are very fortunate to have benefited from her knowledge, wisdom and sound judgement.

“She has brought a wealth of experience and expertise to her role as trust chairman.

“As set out in our foundation trust constitution, the trust has an appointment panel to oversee the process for appointing a new chairman.

“This will be chaired by Geoff Salt, the vice chairman of the trust, and its membership will include five members of our council of governors.

“The role of chairman will be advertised publicly and the trust has engaged search consultants in order to attract a high calibre of applicants for this important position.

“They will seek the views of key stakeholders in their work.”

The appointment of a new chairman will be subject to approval by the council of governors at a public meeting later this year.