Horton hospital celebrated as MP cuts ribbon on new X-ray machine

The Horton General Hospital was celebrated by the Banbury MP as she cut the ribbon for a new and improved X-ray machine yesterday (Monday, March 11).

Victoria Prentis met with staff from different departments, including the new integrated services hub and the Brodey Centre, before officially launching A&E's new piece of equipment.

Speaking about her visit, Mrs Prentis said: “I really enjoyed visiting the Horton again. It’s a vital and much-loved asset for people in Banbury and the north of the county.

"It was good to meet some of the staff who provide excellent care for patients.”

The X-ray machine will improve image quality and reduce patient radiation dosage in comparison with the previous equipment, according to the hospital trust.

The new equipment can also automatically move itself between lying and standing patient positions – reducing the risk to staff from moving and handling the X-ray equipment manually around the room.

Dr Bruno Holthof, chief executive of Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We’re very pleased to welcome Victoria Prentis MP to the Horton General Hospital.

"We were delighted to show her some of the range of our services here, both new and more established. It’s always good to see the great care our staff provide for patients at the Horton.

“Our staff are at the heart of what we do, and I think they are a real credit to both the Horton and our local community.”