Horton hip fracture team named in country’s top five once again

The award-winning hip fracture team at the Horton General Hospital has been named one of the top five in the country for the sixth year running.

The Banbury hospital reached all eight of its best practice targets in nearly 90 per cent of patients, while the national average is 57 per cent.

Clinical lead for the Horton trauma team, Dr Angela Kannan, said: “This is really wonderful news for us.

“It reflects the expertise and commitment all of our team, who are consistently providing excellent treatment all the way through arrival at the emergency department through to surgery and ward care.

“Hip fractures are very common – there were nearly 66,000 in the UK last year, and they’re often suffered by elderly or frail people who need rapid care.

“We’re really pleased we can help them in such an efficient and effective way.”

The figures were published in the 2018 National Hip Fracture Audit, which compares the performance of 175 hospitals in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The national report shows that over 95 per cent of patients admitted to the Horton underwent surgery either on the same day, or the day after, significantly surpassing the national average of 69 per cent.

The report also highlighted that the Horton has some of the lowest mortality figures in the country for patients with hip fractures.

Almost all patients were given memory assessments when they arrived at the hospital­­­, exceeding the national average of 94 per cent.

Victoria Prentis, MP for North Oxfordshire, said: “This is excellent news for patients receiving hip fracture surgery at the Horton General Hospital.

“I visited the team in Banbury earlier this year and was very impressed by the care pathway. It is reassuring that patients are receiving timely, expert care at the hands of the team at the Horton.”

The hip fracture team’s latest plaudits come on the back of winning ‘clinical team of the year’ at the Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s staff recognition awards.

Dr Jon Westbrook, divisional director of neurosciences, orthopaedics, trauma and specialist surgery and children’s, said: “Once again, we’re very proud of the work our trauma team at the Horton undertakes for these patients, who benefit from such rapid and expert surgery.

“These results are testament to the commitment, care and compassion shown by the entire team.”

“It’s no coincidence that these results come shortly off the back of the team’s recent ‘clinical team of the year’ at our staff recognition awards – it’s fantastic to see them recognised both by established medical institutions and their peers.”