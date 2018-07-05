Horton General Hospital celebrates NHS 70th birthday

Hundreds of Horton General Hospital staff members, former colleagues and visitors celebrated the 70th anniversary of the NHS today (Thursday, July 5).

Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust vice chairman Geoffrey Salt paid tribute to the Banbury hospital and its staff before a bespoke cake was cut by the one of the oldest and one of newest employees at the Horton.

"The NHS is a national treasure and it's a fundamental part of our national identity and after nine years plus in the trust, I can honestly say that today is one of the proudest days of my life," Mr Salt said.

"The NHS holds a very special place in our hearts and minds, and I think every one of us is really proud of it.

"Here in Banbury, we're especially proud of this hospital, the Horton General Hospital."

People across the country have been marking the anniversary of the foundation of the NHS on July 5, 1948.

Doctors, nurses and the many other staff members were treated to a hog roast by the Horton General Hospital Charity, as well as the cake, strawberries and cream, as Radio Horton provided the music.

Horton operational manager Yvonne Jacob, who played a major role in organising the party, said it was important to celebrate the amazing work that goes on at the Horton.

"It's been great, everyone seems happy and it's well deserved - it's been a lovely day with lovely weather and really enjoyable," she said.

""It is a big day and I think we've all taken it as though it is our birthday, some of us have been here longer than others, and thanks to everyone who's helped and supported us.

The hog roast went down well with staff. Photo: Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

"There's been quite a lot of community spirit as well, which is not surprising to me, in Banbury as they've always been absolutely excellent supporting the Horton - there's so much camaraderie."