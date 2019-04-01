Horton department given ‘gold standard’ accreditation for second year running

Staff at the Horton General Hospital are celebrating after one of its state-of-the-art departments has been given a ‘gold standard’ national accreditation for the second year in a row.

The prestigious Joint Advisory Group (JAG) on Gastrointestinal Endoscopy deemed the endoscopy department worthy of its recognition following an inspection in December.

The Horton General Hospital

Julia Wood, matron for endoscopy, said: “We’re so pleased to receive the JAG accreditation again this year.

“The modernisation of our department at the Horton means that we can provide more services locally, which is great news for patients in Banbury.”

JAG accreditation is an independent, patient-centred scheme developed for all endoscopy services across the UK in both the NHS and private sectors.

Assessors inspected the endoscopy facilities, interviewed patients and staff, and evaluated the clinical care being delivered at the Horton on December 6,.

They also reviewed the quality of processes and systems which underpin and support the treatment of patients, and found it all to be up to scratch.

Kathy Hall, director of strategy at Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the Horton, adds: “Our investment in the endoscopy department at the Horton General shows the trust is really committed to maintaining and expanding high quality services at the Horton.

“Congratulations to our dedicated team of staff for once again achieving JAG accreditation, which is recognised as the gold standard for high quality endoscopy services.”

The endoscopy department was officially re-opened in November, 2016, after the hospital trust invested nearly £2.7m to refurbish it, serving 5,000 patients a year from Banbury and the surrounding areas.

Procedures carried out in the department include gastroscopy, sigmoidoscopy, colonoscopy, and cystoscopy.

Ms Wood added: “This award is quite timely – April is Bowel Cancer Awareness Month and services such as bowel scope screening, which we launched at the Horton last year, mean we can detect bowel cancer earlier than ever.

“On average, for every 300 people screened, this new test will prevent two people from getting bowel cancer, and save the life of one person with early stage bowel cancer.”