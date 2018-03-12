Horton department celebrates meeting gold standard

Staff at the Horton General Hospital’s endoscopy department are celebrating after being given the seal of approval.

The Joint Advisory Group (JAG) on Gastrointestinal Endoscopy awarded the accreditation after an inspection in December which found the service to be meeting standards.

Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust director of assurance Eileen Walsh, said: “Our investment in the endoscopy department at the Horton General shows the trust is really committed to maintaining high quality services at the Horton.

“Congratulations to our dedicated team of staff for achieving JAG accreditation which is recognised as the gold standard for high quality endoscopy services.”