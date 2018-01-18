Horton campaigners to seek appeal against judicial review dismissal

Horton campaigners will be seeking leave to appeal a High Court judge’s dismissal of a judicial review into the consultation on the Banbury hospital’s downgrading.

Keep the Horton General members voted in favour of taking the first steps in fighting Mr Justice Mostyn’s decision at a meeting last night (Wednesday, January 17).

Chairman Keith Strangwood said: “We have come this far and have been supported wholeheartedly by the public, financially and in spirit.

“This is not the time to let those people down. We will fight to the bitter end if needs be.

“We would be failing the memory of George Parish, our beloved previous chairman, if we folded meekly at this stage.”

The judge dismissed the claim led by Cherwell District Council last month, which argued Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group’s consultation into permanently closing consultant-led maternity (leaving a midwife-only unit), downgrading intensive care and closing 45 beds was unlawful.

KTHG acted as an interested party in the bid and after exploring all avenues and looking at the case from every angle, the committee voted to seek leave to appeal against the dismissal of the claim.

Some members were unable to attend due to illness but electronic votes were accepted.