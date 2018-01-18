Horton campaigners to appeal against judicial review dismissal

Horton campaigners will be appealing a High Court judge’s dismissal of a judicial review into the consultation on the hospital’s downgrading.

Keep the Horton General members voted in favour of fighting Mr Justice Mostyn’s decision at an extraordinary meeting last night (Wednesday, January 18).

Chairman Keith Strangwood said: “We have come this far and have been supported wholeheartedly by the public, financially and in spirit.

‘This is not the time to let those people down. We will fight to the bitter end if needs be.

“We would be failing the memory of George Parish, our beloved previous chairman, if we folded meekly at this stage.”

The judge threw out the judicial review led by Cherwell District Council last month, which argued the consultation into permanently removing maternity ward consultants and closing a number of beds was flawed.

KTHG acted as an interested party in the bid and members agreed by a majority vote to take on the appeal process themselves as the council decided not to.

Some members were unable to attend due to illness but votes by text were accepted.

The debate lasted two hours but the eventual decision was not to give up on fighting the first phase of Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s changes.