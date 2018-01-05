Hear about 111 changes at Banbury ambulance meeting

South Central Ambulance Service will outline changes to the county’s 111 service when representatives speak at Healthwatch Oxfordshire’s next board meeting in public.

The independent health and social care watchdog meets at Banbury Town Hall, on Tuesday from 7pm to 9pm.

Rosalind Pearce, executive director, Healthwatch Oxfordshire, said: “Moving our meetings around the county gives more people the opportunity to learn more about what we are trying to achieve.

“It also helps us build a bigger picture of what is happening in health and social care in Oxfordshire.”

There will also be a period of 15 minutes at 7pm for the public to speak to board members.

The public will also be able to ask questions for clarification at the end of each agenda item.

To view the agenda, visit www.healthwatchoxfordshire.co.uk/healthwatch-oxfordshire-board-meetings-and-minutes.