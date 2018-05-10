Gym Dodgers annual charity mash up

Banbury fitness group, Gym Dodgers will host their annual Charity Mash Up this Saturday, May 12.

They will be burning the calories from 8.30am at Middleton Cheney’s Chenderit School, raising money for an original Gym Dodger who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Last year the event attracted dozens of reluctant fitness participants and raised £1200 for Katharine House.

The two hour fitness session will be ran by founder Wendy Fell and is open to all people of all fitness levels.

