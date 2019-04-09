‘Good progress made’ at Drayton care home after inspectors call for further improvement

A care home has pledged that good progress is being made to improve after inspectors described the service as ‘not always safe or well-led’.

Glebefields Care Home kept its ‘requires improvement’ rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in a report published in March after a re-inspection sparked by concerns from the public.

Glebefields Care Home, Drayton, Banbury.

The Drayton nursing home was given the same rating following an inspection last June.

A Glebefields spokesman said: “The CQC recently carried out a partial inspection as a follow up to the comprehensive inspection completed last year and, in a largely positive report, the inspectors recognised that we have continued to make improvements to the service.

“The inspectors said people were complimentary about the continuity of care provided and the home has the appropriate number and mix of skilled and competent staff to meet residents’ support needs in a timely manner.

“The home had made significant improvements to its systems and procedures to monitor and improve care quality and safety.

“The care team ensured any lessons learned were reflected to improve the service.

“The home is rated as good for being caring and we continue to make good progress in addressing those aspects of the service that still require further improvement.

“Glebefields currently has a high satisfaction rating of 9.4 out of a possible maximum of 10 on the leading independent review site carehome.co.uk.”

CQC inspectors made an unannounced visit to Glebefields on January 31, partly because concerns were raised about clinical practices.

In the report published on March 21, inspectors said residents did not always receive their medicines as prescribed due to them running out, and medicines were not stored safely – a breach of the Health and Social Care Act 2008.

Otherwise the report was complimentary of the Stratford Road care home, saying: “People were supported by consistent, reliable, punctual staff and praised the continuity of care received.”

The manager was described as supportive and the service was praised by residents and their relatives.

To read the report visit www.cqc.org.uk/location/1-987001471