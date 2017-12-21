Emergency health services preparing for busy Christmas

The emergency health services are preparing for the traditionally busy Christmas period in Banbury and people are urged to plan ahead.

A director at the NHS trust which runs the Horton General Hospital said it will be given just over £2m by the government to cover costs with an extra £1.7m subject to agreement.

To relieve pressure on A&E, patients are encouraged to seek alternative services and only go to the emergency department if sure it is serious.

Mark Rowell, Head of 111 at South Coast Ambulance Service, said: “We are gearing up for the traditionally busiest time of the year for our NHS 111 team and would encourage patients to make sure they use the rest of this week to help us meet that demand. People should ensure they collect any new or repeat prescriptions in good time, have enough medication to cover the Christmas and New Year period, and if you start to feel unwell this week visit your pharmacist or make an appointment with your GP as soon as possible.”

There is also a first aid unit at Chipping Norton Memorial Hospital open every day.

For more information, visit oxfordshireccg.nhs.uk/your-health/choose-the-right-service/choose-the-right-service.htm.