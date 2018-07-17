Deddington festival to support young survivors of strokes needs help

A Clifton woman is appealing for donations and sponsors to help her put on a festival in Deddington to support young stroke survivors.

Jo Cross suffered a stroke in December, 2016, at the age of 34, which left her unable to walk unaided and with a communication difficulty called aphasia.

She wants to raise money for three charities with her festival, which will be on September 15, and it will allow her to enjoy live music again.

“I want to give something back as I don’t think they get enough credit for the amazing work they do,” she said.

For Jo, it is also about changing perceptions of strokes as it is not just elderly people who can suffer from them.

The event will support Oxford Centre for Enablement, which is where Jo had rehab and described the staff there as ‘one of a kind’, The Stroke Association, who provide speech and language therapy, and the charity Different Strokes.

Jo has been raising money herself through her art for the festival, called Chances, and has been supported by bands, including SKAlectrics, and DJs. There will also be a raffle, inflatables and spa treatments.

But she needs more help to make it all happen so she is calling on any individuals or businesses who would be interested in sponsoring the festival, as well as asking for donations.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/stroke-ofabrush, and to contact Jo for more information about the festival, email josiannecross@hotmail.com.