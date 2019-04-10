Days left for Banburyshire mums to take part in birth experiences survey

New mothers have a few days left to take part in a survey to understand the impact of the Horton General Hospital’s maternity downgrade.

Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group (OCCG) is asking women who have given birth across the region in the last two years to share their experiences.

The Horton General Hospital, Maternity Unit, in Banbury. NNL-160706-143655009

The survey asks questions about experiences of labour and giving birth and the choices parents made, including travelling to hospital, car parking and location of services.

OCCG director of governance Catherine Mountford said: “We urge all women who have given birth since October 2016 to take part and complete the survey with as much information as possible.

“The debate around the future of maternity services in Banbury has been going on for some time. People have strong feelings about the closure of the Horton obstetrics unit and its impact on families in the north of the county and beyond.

“We are looking again at the options and need to take account of the experience of women from across Oxfordshire as well as those living in the Horton catchment area.

“We need to understand if the experience of women from all these areas is similar or different and how the changes at the Horton have affected them.

“That’s why this work is so important: so we can get the fullest picture from the people who are at the heart of maternity services - women and their families.”

All Oxfordshire women who have given birth during the two-year period have been asked to complete the survey.

In addition, women who live in south Northamptonshire and south Warwickshire have also been invited as they live in the Horton General Hospital catchment area.

The results will be used by OCCG when it makes decisions about maternity services at the Horton General Hospital later this year.

The obstetric unit at the hospital was closed on safety grounds in October, 2016, because of long term difficulties in recruiting doctors.

The Horton joint health overview and scrutiny committee will be discussing the survey and more at its meeting at Banbury Town Hall at 2pm tomorrow (Thursday, April 11).

To take part in the survey, which ends on Monday, visit oxfordshireccg.nhs.uk