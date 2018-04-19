Consultation on possible closure of Banbury doctors surgery

An ‘important’ GP surgery in Banbury is under threat as a consultation has been launched into its possible closure.

People have until April 30, to make their voices heard about the potential closure of Hardwick Surgery.

West Bar Surgery, which runs the Ferriston practice, argues the building is not fit for purpose and does not have enough staff to keep it open.

Stuart Gale from Frost Pharmacy next door to the surgery believes it would be a mistake to close it.

“It is a really important surgery for the estate and the general area as it gives people access to a doctor when they can’t get into town,” he said.

“I think it would be a massive step back for the Hardwick estate and Hanwell Fields as they have expanded so much in recent years so they should be doing more not shutting, which would be a huge loss to the area.”

West Bar Surgery’s consultation document says it wants to move all of its services to South Bar House as they can be provided there ‘most efficiently, effectively and to the highest standards’.

Hardwick Surgery, which is open three half days a week, is limited medically and technologically, the building is ‘expensive’ to run and has no lift to the first floor, and the lack of doctors adds to the pressures, the document says.

A meeting has been arranged to discuss the proposals at Hardwick Social Club at 6pm on Monday, April 23.

To get involved in the consulation, write to West Bar Surgery, South Bar House, 6 Oxford Road, Banbury, Oxfordshire, OX16 9AD; email westbar.contact@nhs.net; or fill in the questionnaire at www.westbarsurgery.co.uk.