Banburyshire’s hospice launches appeal for new beds

Katharine House Hospice has asked Banburyshire to help them in an urgent appeal for new beds.

The hospice has launched an urgent spring appeal to raise money for the specialist beds – each costing £8,000 – in the hope of reaching the target by the end of March.

The appeal is being supported by a local family who benefitted from Katharine House’s high quality support in 2018.

Quentin Bowser was under the care of Katharine House last year. He was visited at home by the hospice’s community nurses before spending three weeks in the hospice’s inpatient unit – for which the new beds are intended.

Mr Bowser’s wife Lindsey, family and friends, are supporting the hospice’s appeal in memory of her husband.

Mrs Bowser said: “Katharine House provided amazing support to Quentin in his final weeks. It is truly a special place staffed with wonderful professionals and volunteers who create a tranquil, warm and positive environment for people with terminal illness and also for their family and friends.

“Quentin and I discussed fundraising for Katharine House and he was keen for us to raise money for new beds, knowing they would make such a difference to other patients during their time at the hospice.”

The state of the art beds include an air pump system, providing comfort for patients with life-limiting illnesses and minimising the risk of pressure ulcers, and a built-in computer system which can monitor patients and send alerts to nursing staff.

Mrs Bowser said: “When Quentin was at home in a conventional bed and often in severe pain, he simply could not get comfortable as he could not find a position that gave him ease. The air technology and versatility these new beds provide enables patients to find positions where they can relax and alleviate points of pressure and pain.”

Chris Higgins, marketing and communications manager at Katharine House, said: “Every year we support more than 800 local people and their families in their homes, in the hospital and in our hospice, with around 150 of those people staying in our inpatient unit in Adderbury.

“We hope our special appeal will raise £28,000 before the end of March to purchase the beds we urgently need.

“Only 25 per cent of our funding comes from the government so we really do rely on the amazing generosity of people in the local area to be able to support families like Quentin and Lindsey.”

To donate, visit the hospice in Adderbury or www.khh.org.uk/beds.