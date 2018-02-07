Banbury turns out to support Horton staff

Staff at the Horton General Hospital were given a show of support from Banbury as tens of thousands marched in London on Saturday.

The event, outside the Horton’s main entrance on Oxford Road, was staged to back the NHS staff at the hospital, whose management has come under much criticism from campaigners.

Hands Off Horton supporters outside Horton Hospital NNL-180402-194105009

The demonstration attracted 60 to 100 people and was attended by North Oxfordshire MP Victoria Prentis, Cherwell District Council opposition Labour leader Sean Woodcock and mayor Cllr Colin Clarke.

Mrs Prentis told her social media followers: “Very pleased I could make it to the Save Our Horton rally today.

“It wasn’t the weather for it but nonetheless people came out to show their support for our much loved local hospital.”

A coachload of campaigners from Banbury joined the march on Saturday for the NHS in Crisis – Fix It Now protest.

Keep the Horton General legal team head, Peter McLoughlin was there and said: “This demo was called to support the staff.

“I’ve just finished a course of radiotherapy at the Churchill Hospital, Oxford and the staff couldn’t have been nicer, kinder or more effective and very efficient.

“Whilst we support staff wholeheartedly – that goes without saying – this is opposing the whole national attitude the government has towards the financing and resourcing of the NHS and this has gone on for many years.

“The vehicle they’re using to deliver this austerity programme is the Sustainability and Transformation Programme which has called for cuts and the elimination of district general hospitals like the Horton.

“Of course, this is a national issue. It would be a pyrrhic victory to save the Horton while other towns lost their hospitals – I’m thinking Barnstaple, Whitehaven, Grantham, Huddersfield and others. District general hospitals are being finished,” said Mr McLoughlin.

In pictures: Banbury joins NHS in Crisis demo in London