Banbury runners wanted to lead new fitness collaboration

Sport England, Run Together Cherwell and Cherwell District Council (CDC) are looking for volunteers to train as run leaders.

People who love running and are friendly, inspiring, organised and positive will make perfect candidates to start up, or support, a Run Together group in the area.

Andrew McHugh, conservative MP NNL-160927-105246001

Cherwell District Council, Sport England and Run Together Cherwell are hosting a one-day Leadership in Running Fitness (LiRF) course on Saturday, September 29 and are looking for volunteers run leaders.

Run Together is a national England Athletics programme and CDC have been successful in securing a grant from Sport England to fund the project.

Cllr Andrew McHugh, Cherwell’s lead member for health and wellbeing, said: “If you are a keen runner this is a fantastic opportunity to acquire skills and knowledge which will help you to encourage others to enjoy the benefits of regular exercise.”

The course, normally £160 per person, is free and takes at Heyford Park Free School in Upper Heyford between 9am and 5pm.

The day will provide health and safety knowledge to enable you to lead a group and advice on how to structure training sessions with runners of differing abilities.