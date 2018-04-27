Banbury home carers raise more than £1,200 for hospice

HomeServe’s team in Banbury helped raise more than £1,200 for Katharine House Hospice, based close to the company’s Banbury offices, as part of a huge £134,000 fundraising drive from the company.

Big-hearted staff from the home assistance provider handed over the funds to a range of UK charities following a year of fundraising challenges and charitable events.

Representatives from 16 UK charities joined Walsall Mayor, Councillor Marco Longhi, CEO of Walsall FC Stefan Gamble and staff from across HomeServe’s offices at a special ceremony held at the company’s headquarters in Walsall.

As well as afternoon tea, each of the charities walked away with a certificate outlining the funding being given to them to help support their work.

HomeServe fundraisers helped raise almost £60,000 through a range of events and activities including auctions, cake sales, raffles, charity football matches, sleep outs and a coast-to-coast charity bike ride.

With match funding from the company, as well as a donation of funds from staff buying additional holidays, the fundraising target soared to £134,353 this year.

John Greaves, HomeServe’s brand director, hosted the event celebrating the fundraising efforts as well as the work of the charities benefiting. He said: “We’ve hit an incredible fundraising target this year, and we’re delighted to be able to support so many amazing charities as a result.

“Our people really do love to give their time and effort to support causes close to their hearts. Often these are charities that they or their departments have an affinity with or care deeply about, so we’re proud to be able to support them all.

“We know these funds will be used to support some vital work in the communities in which our people live and work.”