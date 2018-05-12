Banbury care home worker honoured in employee awards

A valued member of staff at a Banbury care home was praised after being named 'carer of the year' in her company's employee awards.

Kathy Farley, from Larkrise Care Centre on Prescott Close, was among those honoured in The Orders of St John Care Trust annual awards held at The Randolph Hotel in Oxford on Wednesday.

The Orders of St John Care Trust deputy chairman Millie Wentworth-Stanley (right) presents Kayleigh Cross with her award. Photo courtesy of the trust

Kathy has been a carer at the trust for 30 years and her colleagues said: "Kathy has tremendous passion and energy and gives her all with endless compassion and love. We would love her to be cloned!"

Winners across 12 categories including ‘young carer of the year’ and ‘unsung hero’ were recognised for their outstanding contribution to the homes they work in, from the 29 homes run by the not-for-profit care home provider across Oxfordshire.

Another Banburyshire winner was Kayleigh Cross from The Paddocks assisted living development in Milton-under-Wychwood near Chipping Norton, who was named ECH (Extra Care Housing) 'leader of the year'.

Her colleagues described Kayleigh as a 'pillar' at The Paddocks as her 'go-getter' attitude and personality has seen her develop in her career and job role.

The awards were presented by the trust's deputy chairman Millie Wentworth-Stanley.

​Trust chief executive Dan Hayes said: ‘I am constantly blown away by the hard work and dedication of our colleagues, who are committed to enhancing the lives of those who call our residences home.

"Celebrating employees who have gone above and beyond is one of the highlights of the year for me, and once again our colleagues in Oxfordshire have shone. A big congratulations to all of our well-deserved winners."