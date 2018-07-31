Banbury care home celebrates seal of approval from inspectors

A Banbury care home has been given the seal of approval by health watchdog inspectors, with residents and relatives praising helpful and attentive staff members.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) gave Highmarket House care home an overall ‘good’ rating in a report published on July 11, following an unannounced inspection in May.

The newly-opened home on North Bar Place received five ‘good’ ratings in all five categories for safety, effectiveness, responsiveness, caring and having a well-led service.

Home manager at Highmarket House Julia Joy said: “I’m delighted the CQC’s inspectors have rated us ‘good’.

"We strive to create a welcoming home from home feel, making sure every resident receives the best possible care is our number one priority.

“I’m incredibly proud of the team, everyone here works very hard to provide residents with unique, compassionate and person-centred care.

"It’s brilliant to have all of our hard work recognised by the national care regulator.

“I would like to say thank you for their hard work - something which I know is echoed by the residents’ families here at the home.”

Inspectors commented on the ethos of the home and how it is one focused on promoting a positive, person-centred culture.

Team members were commended for their kind and caring manner and for seeking thoughts and opinions from every resident, on an individual basis.

Residents confirmed this with inspectors by telling them how much they enjoyed living at the home and that their lives had improved as a result.

One resident said: “This place has made the world of difference to me, it has allowed me to be fit and happy.”

Credit was given to the home for promoting independence wherever possible and supporting the residents in making their own processes and decisions.

It was noted that the team’s willingness to spend time with, and get to know residents, was clearly appreciated by their loved ones.

Key features of the home were highlighted, including the spacious and light environment, in particular the enclosed outside space which people living with dementia were able to access freely.

Social areas were commented on, including the calm and sociable atmosphere of the dining room, where the chef joins the residents during meal times, ensuring everyone is enjoying their meals and individual dietary requirements are met.

The inspector noted that activity based care was at the centre of Highmarket House ethos.

As well as daily activities, residents are also taken on day trips - one resident said “The activities are very good; they took us to Stratford, I really enjoyed that.”

It was noted that the home manager is working hard to develop strong links with the local community, from arranging ‘dementia friends’ events, to inviting local schools to visit the home and spend the day with the residents.

To assess service standards at Highmarket House, the CQC’s inspector spoke with team members, residents and their visiting relatives on the day of the inspection. They also reviewed the records and procedures already in place at the care home.