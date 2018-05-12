An experience for both body and mind

Exponents of both yoga and vegan cookery have joined forces to provide a unique health experience at a Banbury leisure centre.

Yogi Jo Padmini-Badger and vegan chef Lucy Pearson have teamed up for Vegan Yoga brunches at the Woodgreen Leisure Centre.

The pair met at a vegan dinner held in the former Naomi’s Cafe with each one interested in the others skill set and holistic outlook.

Jo said: “We have collaborated now on two occasions with a Yoga Sunday Brunch and as an employee at the Woodgreen Leisure Centre I asked if they could host it.”

The two hour sessions have already proved a big hit with participants as Lucy explains: “It’s been better than we could have ever imagined really.

“It’s a grass roots movement, yoga and vegan food for the community.”

The brunches are just one of a number of new events the leisure centre has hosted since its redevelopment last year.

Matt Draper, duty manager, said: “Yes this is the first event with food and exercise. Jo does regular classes here and they do very well.”

The next class is on June 3 and is open to all ability levels and Jo and Lucy want to introduce as many people as they can to the benefits of their respective specialities.

Jo said: “We may be the first contact people have with vegan food and yoga. We want to be the ones who can open the door and say to people ‘come on through, it’s not scary it’s a lovely experience. Forget what you’ve heard about vegan food and yoga, come and have the experience’.”

To book, visit the pair’s Facebook page, Om Nom Ah Yoga.