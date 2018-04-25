Alabama Rot kills dog, Hook Norton vets confirms

A dog has died of Alabama Rot recently, Hook Norton Vets confirmed today (Wednesday, April 25), the first case the practice has seen.

The veterinary practice posted on Facebook: “We are sad to report that we have recently seen our first confirmed case of Alabama Rot.”

A blog post on its website says a ‘very special patient’ died of the disease in recent weeks and gives advice to dog owners.

It is the first confirmed case in Banburyshire but the latest in the surrounding area after one in Southam on Tuesday.

Alabama Rot, which first appeared in the late 1980s affecting greyhounds in America, has now been found across the UK.

The cause of the disease, clinically known as idiopathic cutaneous and renal glomerular vasculopathy (CRGV) is still unknown but it is believed that it may be picked up on the paws and legs during muddy walks.

Dog owners are advised to wash their dog’s paws after muddy walks and to keep an eye out for the early sign of the disease which is skin sores not caused by an injury.