Health chiefs launch maternity survey in Banbury

An appeal has gone out for mothers who have given birth since the Horton maternity unit was downgraded to respond to a new survey.

Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group (OCCG) is hoping mums and their partners will give their views on how the alternative service has worked for them.

Catherine Mountford of Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group NNL-191103-111826001

The OCCG is central to a new review of the process that led to removing consultant maternity from the Horton to Oxford in 2016.

This is being led by a new cross-border Health and Scrutiny Committee formed mainly by elected councillors.

The CCG says the feedback will help them understand what the mums think is important, what worked for them and what could be better, as well as how changes made at the Horton have affected them.

Some 16,000 women who have given birth in one of the maternity units in Oxfordshire, Warwickshire, Reading and Swindon over the last two years have been asked to take part. See https://livesurveys.net/nhs

Details of the survey will be sent directly to women who have used these services inviting them to take part.

Women living in south Northamptonshire and south Warwickshire will also be invited as they live in the Horton catchment.

The survey asks questions about their experience of labour and giving birth and the choices they made. This will include travelling to hospital, car parking, location of services and it will ask women to describe their experiences.

Catherine Mountford, director of governance at OCCG, said: “We urge all women who have given birth since October 2016 to look out for their invitation letter coming through the post and once it arrives I would like to encourage them to take part and complete the survey with as much information as possible.

“The debate around the future of maternity services in Banbury has been going on for some time. People have strong feelings about the closure of the Horton obstetrics unit and its impact on families in the north of the county and beyond.

“We are looking again at the options and need to take account of the experience of women from across Oxfordshire as well as those living in the Horton catchment area. We need to understand if the experience of women from all these areas is similar or different and how the changes at the Horton have impacted them.”

The survey is being carried out by a specialist research company.

The results will be used by OCCG when it makes decisions about Horton maternity services later this year.

People can find out more about this work by visiting the OCCG website www.oxfordshireccg.nhs.uk.

Charlotte Bird of Keep the Horton General said: “We encourage people to fill in this survey and to tell the CCG how the loss of consultant-led maternity has affected them and their families.

“We expect the Banbury mums to respond much as they did in our own KTHG survey last autumn and say they would have given birth at the Horton if they could.

“As well as our own survey, we have collected a full dossier of birth experiences since the downgrade and organised for women to address the Horton HOSC. We are currently working on collecting and collating information about all the small consultant-led units in England and Wales to give the councillors - and OCCG - a picture of how other maternity hospitals are working.”