Hazardous asbestos dumped near south Northants village

Ten tonnes of asbestos were dumped near Evenley - costing the taxpayer £6,000 to clear up.

South Northants Council (SNC) wants witnesses to step forwards who might have seen the waste being dumped near the junction of the A421 and the road to Cottisford and Juniper Hill, sometime around February 25.

Dermot Bambridge, SNC’s councillor for environmental services, said: “Any fly-tip is upsetting, but to see such wanton disregard for public health and the environment in an area renowned for its beauty is very disappointing.

“Judging by the volume there would have been a large vehicle involved and I would urge anyone who witnessed a vehicle manoeuvring suspiciously on the A421 on Sunday, February 25 to get in touch.”

According to the Health and Safety Executive, asbestos kills around 5,000 workers a year, more than the number killed in traffic incidents.

At a magistrates’ court anyone found guilty of fly-tipping could face a fine of up to £50,000 and/or a 12 month prison sentence.

If the case goes to a crown court they face an unlimited fine and/or up to five years in prison.

Any information about this fly-tip call 01327 322093 or email environmental.services@southnorthants.gov.uk.

Fly-tips can be reported online at www.southnorthants.gov.uk/report, or by calling SNC on 01327 322322.