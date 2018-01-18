Have your say on Banbury canalside regeneration

People are being asked to have their say on the future of Banbury’s canalside as part of a council consultation which opened yesterday (Wednesday, January 17).

Cherwell District Council is running a survey to help shape the forthcoming Banbury canalside supplementary planning document (SPD).

The document, which is yet to be drafted, will help determine future planning applications relating to the site, which is located between the railway station and the town centre.

As part of the consultation, people can have their say on: public green spaces, housing provision, biodiversity and new bridges over the river and canal; among other things.

Lead member for planning Cllr Colin Clarke said: “Across Banbury we are making progress on our long-term aspirations for the regeneration and development of key sites.

“It’s essential that as changes to the Canalside area come forward, they reflect a joined-up approach that provides for the needs of residents, businesses and visitors alike.

“That’s why it’s so important to listen to what people have to say about proposals for the site and to get this supplementary planning document adopted for use in the planning process.

“There are many exciting changes expected on the Canalside site, but there are still lots of important decisions to be made about how these are brought forward.

“The consultation is an excellent opportunity for landowners and businesses on the site to have their say.

The consultation, which runs until Wednesday, February 28, will inform a draft of the supplementary planning document which will be published for public consultation later in the year.

People can find out more and take part in the current consultation via www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/CanalsidePublicConsultation

Hard copies of the consultation documents are available at Bodicote House and the Banbury Link Point in Castle Quay.

Respondents can also email PlanningPolicyConsultation@cherwell-dc.gov.uk or write to Planning Policy Team, Cherwell District Council, Bodicote House, Bodicote, Banbury, OX15 4AA.