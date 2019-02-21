Have your say at the Banbury police community forums

The public forums allow residents to discuss their concerns with police officers and learn about specific crime statistics in the area.

There will be three Banburyshire police community forums in March beginning with a Tuesday, March 5 meeting at Banbury Fire Station to discuss town centre crime issues..

Three dates for early March have been announced

This will be followed by a rural meeting on Wednesday, March 6 at Deddington Fire Station with the final meeting of the month taking place in Banbury's Sunshine Centre on Thursday, March 7 to discuss issues in the Neithrop, Ruscote and Hardwick areas of Banbury.

All meetings begin at 6.30pm and will include police representatives and council members.

There is no need to book a place, just turn up on the day.