Deddington Tennis Club is inviting players of all ages and abilities to an open day on Sunday (July 22).

There will be free coaching sessions for adults and children, as well as membership giveaways and a barbecue at the Hempton Road club from 12.30pm to 4.30pm.

If you would like to go-along you can sign up to one of their ‘free’ coaching sessions at www.lta.org.uk/gbtw.

Or visit the club’s open day page here.