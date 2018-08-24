Have a go at Adderbury’s St Mary’s Church restoration

The restoration at Adderbury’s St Mary’s Church is well underway and church officials are inviting the public to visit and ‘have a go’ at some of the restoration techniques.

On Tuesday, August 28, between 10am and 1pm the public will be able to ‘have a go’ at pointing and chisel stone techniques under the guidance of expert stonemasons from the projects contractors, Stone Edge.

A second ‘have a go’ event is being hosted by the church for local schools on Tuesday, September 11. Schools interested in participating can contact the church for more information by emailing adderbury church@gmail.com.

Rev Stephen Fletcher, the Vicar of St Mary’s Church Adderbury, said: “Both ‘have a go’ days provide a fantastic opportunity for the local community to get involved with the restoration project as well as learn about the skills which go into conserving a historic structure.”

Stone Edge is currently rebuilding the church’s badly damaged eastern parapet, re-leading the parapet gutters, replacing gargoyles, repairing the belfry louvres, repairing the carved frieze and redecorating the clock faces.

The £400,000 needed for the repairs to the historic church tower was mainly funded by a £290,400 grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The church tower, with its distinctive clock faces and tall octagonal spire, has been a focal point for the village community since it was added as part of the 14th century rebuilding of the church and reaches 150 feet into the sky visible for miles around.

More information is available at www.adderbury-stmarys.com.