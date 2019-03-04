Have a brew for Katharine House Hospice

For the more sedate among us, Katharine House Hospice have unveiled a fundraising initiative that requires little organisation and even less physical exertion.

The ‘Care for a Cuppa’ campaign, however, offers a more relaxing way to raise money for the hospice.

Aptly named ‘Care for a Cuppa’ does exactly what it says on the tin and the accompanying kit will transform a weekly tea and coffee catchup into a fundraiser for the end of life facility.

Nina Baker, community fundraiser with the hospice, said: “It’s really to encourage people to put on their own fundraising event for us in their homes or in their local cafe.

“They can just put on a simple tea party, gather their friends and family or even have it in the work place. Companies can get involved and hold something simple during lunch hour.

Nina adds: “It’s something a lot of people can involved in without a huge amount of organisation or for supporters that don’t want to get involved with the Santa Fun Run and other challenges.”

An ‘Care for a Cuppa’ pack can be downloaded free from the Katharine House website and includes information and templates for a successful cuppa event, all of which were on display during the launch.

Nina said: “It’s a how to guide on how to set up your own event. There’s details on how to start an event, there’s a cuppa quiz, invitation templates, posters so people can advertise their event.

“There’s some simple recipes, a collection jar template and a bunting template. There are balloons too which people can ask for.

Nina added: “Everyone enjoys a good cup of tea, you can’t really go wrong.”

Information packs will be available until June 1, from the hospice’s website at www.khh.org.uk/Event/cuppa.