Haunting times at Banbury's Castle Quay

Hundreds of families descended on Castle Quay Shopping Centre last Saturday to enjoy a day of Halloween themed fun.

Children and their parents got to meet creepy creatures, enjoy ghoulish fun face painting, spooky arts and crafts and a terror trick or treat hunt for Halloween with a £50 voucher to spend in a store of their choice up for grabs.

Lacey and Mia

Children got up close to the creepy crawlies and made new fluffy friends at Castle Quay’s spooky animal and reptile show. Families also had the chance to make their own fang-tastic creations at the centre’s Halloween themed arts and crafts station.

Sunny the Duck was also on hand to meet and pose for photos with young shoppers.

Paul Jackson, Centre Manager at Castle Quay Shopping Centre, says “It was great to see families having lots of fun at our Halloween event on Saturday. Children loved

having the chance to meet eerie animals, make their own Halloween arts and crafts, get their faces painted and of course take part in our trick or treat treasure hunt.

Amelia, 6

He added: "I’d like to thank everyone who came to see us on Saturday and it was fantastic to see children (and adults) in their scariest fancy dress. We hope everyone who visited Castle Quay had a very happy Halloween.”