Hats off to Banbury campaign for warm winter clothing

A heartwarming example of Banbury businesses and community groups coming together is the 100 Coats for Christmas campaign.

The campaign is seeking donations of gently worn hats, scarves, gloves and coats in addition to new pairs of warm winter socks to be donated to people who need them.

Visit Banbury was inspired to take action by the Action for Happiness’ Kindness Calendar, and have been trying to encourage the Twitter campaign #ChristmasKindness in Banbury.

With further discussions with Banbury Pay it Forward and spurred on by similar campaigns being run by college students in Abingdon and Witney, the idea to collect coats and other warm items in Banbury was born.

The campaign has been joined by a number of businesses who all hope to bring a little bit of Christmas cheer to Banbury residents.

Magnenta Self Storage on Brookhill Way, as well as being a drop-off point, has offered to store donations free of charge whilst Restore Chiropractic on Parsons Street, Let’s Play Project at St Mary’s School in the Southam Road and Kall Kwik Banbury in West Bar have all agreed to become drop-off points.

In addition the local Young Labour group will distribute the clothes on Christmas Eve as part of their Labour of Love initiative which will invite people less fortunate to a Christmas Eve party.

For more information on how to donate visit the Banbury Pay it Forward’s Facebook page.