Harry Dunn's family: 'Cover-up on both sides of the Atlantic will be exposed'

Harry Dunn's family have claimed there has been a 'cover up on both sides of the Atlantic' following their son's death.

A statement from spokesman Radd Seiger posted today (Friday, October 18) says they are intent on exposing the misconduct - but have not explained any further.

Harry's parents are returning from the US where they met President Donald Trump, turning down a chance to meet Anne Sacoolas - the American diplomat's wife supposedly involved in the fatal crash near Croughton.

"The search for justice has now expanded beyond simply Mrs Sacoolas' return, as important as that is," the comment says.

"The family is now concerned that there has been misconduct and a cover up on both sides of the Atlantic and they are intent on exposing it with the help of their lawyers.

"Harry's family are being incredibly brave in their darkest hour and are taking it upon themselves to do what ever it takes to ensure that this never happens to anyone ever again."

Harry, of Charlton, died in hospital earlier this year after his motorcycle collided with Mrs Sacoolas' car on the B4031 Park End, Croughton, on August 27. He was 19.

Mrs Sacoolas, 42, who was driving on the wrong side of the road having left the US airbase at RAF Croughton, left the country after cooperating with police.

Northamptonshire Police, Harry's family and the UK Government want her to return to face questioning but she is protected by diplomatic immunity so the United States refuses to send her back.

Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn have been in the States to raise awareness of their plight and were invited to the White House by the president as well as being interviewed on 'all major TV network'.

"We have been overwhelmed by the support we have had from millions and millions of people on both sides of the Atlantic who see as clearly as we do that what happened following Harry’s passing, is just wrong," today's statement continued.

"It is clear that the Americans are desperate to protect Mrs Sacoolas and are intent on ruthlessly and aggressively not letting her return. We are trying to find out why that is.

"We will not let up in our search for Justice for Harry. We now expect Northants Police to take over from the work we have done and the progress we have made, charge her and begin extradition proceedings to bring her back."

Mr Seiger says they will be meeting with Northants Police Chief Constable Nick Adderley and Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry next week.

"In all my years of practice, I have never seen a family so badly let down after a tragedy and abandoned completely by the system," he added.

"Let's see if we can find out why, hold those responsible to account, learn the lessons, and help to ensure that this never happens again."