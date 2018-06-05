Harry and Meghan ‘to have Great Tew home’

Speculation is growing that the Royal family’s newest married couple are setting up home in Banburyshire.

Rumours that Prince Harry and his bride Meghan Markle, now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have leased WestfieldLarge, a property on the Great Tew estate.

Glossy magazine Marie Claire says the lease is for the next two years.

It is expected the Queen may gift the couple a home in Sandringham, as she did for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The newlyweds’ London home is two-bedroomed Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.

Society websites report the couple spent the weekend before their wedding at WestfieldLarge ‘trying it out for size’.

Marie Claire claims the property has had security cameras installed already around its perimeter.

The couple are said to have enjoyed several dates at the exclusive members-only club Soho Farmhouse, a stone’s throw from the property.

The Duchess is also said to have enjoyed a spa-themed ‘bridal shower’ at Soho Farmhouse.

If the two do move to Great Tew, they will be neighbours of David and Victoria Beckham, who were among the celebrity guests at the wedding at St James’ Chapel, Windsor last month.