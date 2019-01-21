Happy outcome for Brackley lost dog

Last Thursday a black and tan male Chihuahua named Pedro ran off after his owner was involved in a car accident near Brackley.

Northamptonshire Police were able to confirm the location of the accident late on Thursday evening as, due to his injuries, it was difficult for Pedro’s owner to give the exact location.

Pedro has been reunited with his owners

Volunteers from the Oxfordshire branch of Dog Lost sprung into action to help relocate Pedro.

Flyers were posted in the area to ensure that all sightings were reported and searches were carried out.

Several sightings were reported of Pedro being seen in a field near to the accident site so a surveillance camera and trap were set up, monitored Dog Lost volunteers, greatly assisted by the farmer whose land Pedro had been sighted

Pedro was safely caught in the trap and has now been reunited with his owner.