Hanwell summer farming festival set for record numbers

Record numbers are expected at Hanwell’s festival to celebrate all things farming on Saturday (July 14).

HanFest 2018 is packed full of tasty produce to eat and drink, art, crafts and farm animals to see, archery and games to play and live folk music to listen to throughout the day.

The Cotswold Alpacas will be at HanFEST NNL-181007-140519001

From 6pm the festival reopens for a special folk night and barbecue with award-winning Welsh three-piece ALAW headlining.

Nick Boaz from Team HanFest said: “The atmosphere in the village is building, the handmade signs are up and the hay bales and stage are due to arrive!

“It’s great to see the village coming together and inviting everyone to join us for a naturally fun time while helping to raise funds Maggie’s Oxford.”

HanFest is a non-profit event organised by villagers twice a year, one in the summer and one around Christmas.

ALAW will be headlining the folk night at HanFest. Photo by Paul Michael Hughes NNL-181007-140729001

There will be an array of wonderful stall holders offering a large variety of local produce.

See the Cotswold Alpacas and the friendly sheep from the Hart family farm and have a go on Mr McNally’s famous Hanwell pony and trap.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.hanfest.co.uk or call 07828 580040.

There will be plenty of treats on offer NNL-180531-151211001