Hanwell Fields slimmers lose a ton of weight (literally)

Hanwell Fields slimming world members are celebrating losing 161 stone, or just over a ton, in unwanted weight by donating their now baggy clothes to charity.

As part of a national campaign, members of the Hanwell Fields Community Centre Slimming World groups are being invited to donate the clothes, shoes, bags and accessories they no longer need since losing weight to charity via a bag collection at the Community Centre.

Due to their fantastic results the group members hope to donate 100 bags to Banbury’s Cancer Research UK shop on Parson’s Street, each bag worth around £25 to the charity.

Dubbed ‘The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw’ the scheme will run until May 19. Last year the campaign raised £3.3million.

Weight-loss Consultant Mel Allcroft who runs the Hanwell Fields groups, said: “We’ve held a Big Slimming World Clothes Throw event for three years now, and this year I know it’s going to be even bigger and better.

“It’s such a liberating feeling having the confidence to bag up clothes you’ll never fit into again, all while raising money for an extremely important cause. My members can’t wait to make room for a new summer wardrobe by taking part. I know the atmosphere in group will be electric when we bring all the bags together.

She added: “We really are one big family and I will be so proud to see them say goodbye to those larger sizes and set targets for enjoying a healthier holiday season feeling absolutely fantastic.”

In addition to raising much needed funds for the charity, ‘The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw’ aims to highlight the link between obesity and cancer.

After smoking obesity is the biggest cause of cancer but statistics show that only 15 per cent of the population are aware of this link.

Anyone wishing to donate their clothes and take part in the Big Slimming World Clothes Throw or find out more about Slimming World can do so by attending one of the Hanwell Fields meetings which are held every Wednesday at 7.30pm and Fridays at 9.30am and 11.30am at Hanwell Fields Community Centre.

Or you can call Mel on 07846 346 381.