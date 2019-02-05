Hanwell Castle’s Stars and Snowdrops event is on this weekend

The popular Stars and Snowdrops weekend takes place this Saturday and Sunday after a two year break.

The event, at Hanwell Castle and Observatory, gives visitors a chance to enjoy a woodland walk among vast, ancient snowdrop colonies, see the progress on the Millennium Telescope, talk to the astronomers and take an opportunity to look through astronomical telescopes. Then there will be tea and cake by a huge log fire. Returners will see huge progress in the archeological renovations in the grounds.

The vast colonies of snowdrops at Hanwell Castle herald the coming of spring

See hanwellobservatory.org.uk for full details.

Stars and Snowdrops is an annual fundraising weekend that was first held in 2005. It was designed to make the observatory and the grounds accessible to the general public while construction of the Millennium telescope was in progress.

It was held every year and is a fixture for the second weekend in February as the snowdrops come into full bloom. There has been a break of two years but work on renovations of the grounds has continued and organisers are looking forward to welcoming visitors again this weekend.

Raleigh International bring a band of volunteers every year to work on improving access paths to the observatory and maintaining the scenic woodland walkways.

Members of the public will get the chance to look into the heavens at Hanwell's community observatory

“People have come from far and wide to enjoy the outdoors early in the year as the snowdrops herald the coming of Spring. Hanwell Community Observatory members are on site all weekend to demonstrate the working of the telescopes and discuss the future of the Observatory project,” said organiser Rowena Archer.

Opening times are Saturday noon - 5pm and Sunday 10.30am - 5pm. Entry is £2.50 (adults) and £1 for under 18s. Children under five go in free. Teas are £2. No dogs except guide dogs.