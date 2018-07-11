Halfway point in horse-drawn wagon trip from Banbury to Scotland and back for charity

A Tadmarton horse lover has reached the halfway point of her epic 1,000-mile trip from Banbury to Scotland and back in a horse-drawn cart for charity.

Daisy Sadler began her arduous journey in a Gypsy top wagon with her two faithful Belgium draft horses in April to raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity.

The 73-year-old reached the iconic Kelpies monument in Falkirk today (Wednesday, July 11) and has raised nearly £6,500.

Inspired by the tragic story of Imogen Whitby, a Middleton Cheney two-year-old girl who died of a brain tumour last year, Daisy is hoping to raise £10,000 for the charity.

The charity's director of fundraising, Geraldine Pipping, said: “All of us at The Brain Tumour Charity were deeply moved by Imogen’s story and by her parents’ determination to help others following their terrible loss.

"It is a fierce reminder of why we must find a cure for brain tumours, which kill more children in the UK than any other form of cancer.

"We are hugely grateful to Daisy for raising awareness and vital funds for brain tumours, so that young lives are saved, and more families are spared the heartache caused by this devastating disease.”

Daisy, who has been travelling roughly 50 miles a week via the UK’s minor road network, left Banbury on April 22, with the original destination as Edinburgh.

However she decided to go that little bit further to take in the Kelpies and she expects her trip to take a total of five months to complete.

Her horses, Olive, 13 and half-brother Arthur, 11 weigh nearly two tonnes between them and have lived with Daisy since they were imported from Germany in 2013.

The Belgium draft horse, also known as Brabant, is one of the strongest of the heavy horse breeds and able to pull tremendous weights.

The Kelpies are 30-metre-high horse head sculptures, designed by Andy Scott, as a monument to horse powered heritage across Scotland.

Followers can track Daisy’s progress via Facebook at Syds Plods Goes North.

Donate to the Imogen Whitby Fund via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sydsplodsgoesnorth or by texting ‘SYDS73’ followed by the donation amount (e.g. SYDS73 £5) to 70070.

Horse-drawn wagon trip from Banbury to Edinburgh and back for charity